Liberia Extend Butler's Stay

The Liberia Football Association (LFA) has announced the contract extension of senior national team head coach, Peter Butler.

At a conference held on Tuesday (25 August 2020), LFA president Mustapha Raji announced the contract of the Butler has been extended by a year after consultations with the country's Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Butler was confirmed as Lone Star coach in August 2019 on a one-year contract. His record during his tenure includes two wins, one draw one and three losses including competitive games and friendly matches.

He guided the Lone Stars to victory in his debut match, a 3-1 win over Sierra Leone in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers preliminary round at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville, Liberia. Liberia lost the return leg 1-0 and advanced to the group stage qualifiers on a 3-2 aggregate.

However, he failed to steer them to the group stage of the Total Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 qualifiers, after losing to Chad on penalties at the preliminary rounds.

Liberia is expected to return to competitive football in May 2021 when the continental qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers resumes.