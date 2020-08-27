Egypt: Makram Lauds Expats' Role in Supporting Egypt's Nile Rights

27 August 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Immigration and Egyptian Expatriates' Affairs Nabila Makram

Egyptian expats play a key role in supporting their country's position throughout the phases of Ethiopia's dam negotiations, Minister of Immigration and Egyptian Expatriates' Affairs Nabila Makram said Wednesday 26/8/2020.

Makram made her remarks while participating in an awareness seminar organized in cooperation with the irrigation ministry for a group of young expats belonging to the second and third generations to review the state's water resources management and development efforts.

Efforts to safeguard Egypt's water security and protect its Nile water rights were also discussed during the seminar, which took place in the presence of Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Mohamed Abdel Aati.

Makram commended the Egyptian expats for their great efforts in support of Egypt's right to protect its rightful share of the River Nile waters, which were began by organizing a number of peaceful rallies in front of the White House and contributing to several electronic campaigns in this regard, including a one launched by the immigration ministry under the theme "The Nile is our life", which involves a multi-lingual documentary about Egypt's Nile water rights.

Highlighting the importance of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) issue as one of the major challenges facing Egypt during this period, Makram thanked the irrigation minister for his prompt action to organize the seminar for Egyptian expats currently visiting Egypt.

This event provides a good opportunity for promoting awareness about all aspects of Renaissance Dam dispute and refuting Ethiopia's false allegations which depict Egypt as an aggressor seeking to hinder Ethiopia's development plans rather than an aggrieved party that tries to prevent the negative outcomes of the project, Makram said.

Copyright © 2020 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved.

