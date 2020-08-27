Liberia: Determine Girls FC Unveil Three New Players

Liberia Football Association Women's league club, Determine Girls FC have added two key defenders and a striker to their list after unveiling three new signings on Tuesday august 25, 2020.

Margaret Stewart, Bountou Sylla and Marie Flomo have all signed a mouthwatering deal with Determine Girls FC for an undisclosed fee as the club continues to strengthen their squad list ahead of the upcoming LFA league season.

Margaret Stewart, Marie Flomo have joined Determine Girls FC from Senior Professional FC and Blanco FC respectively and are earmarked to play key defensive roles at the club.

The trio of new signings will showcase their talents for Determine Girls FC next season each having all pinned their colors to the ambitious club ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Margaret Stewart a centre-back who has lots of experience will be looking to continue her career at Determine Girls FC after a long spelled with Professional Sisters FC.

Marie Flomo will also be expected to provide the needed experience at the right-back position at the club.

The versatile Liberian female defender, who can also deployed as a wing-back, is ready to take the next step in her career at Determine Girls FC.

Bountou Sylla, Guinea female national team attacker, on the other hand will be looking to kick starts her first season in the Liberian Women's league.