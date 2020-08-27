Africa: Robots and One Tap Payment in Rwanda

On this week's show, we explore how climate change and COVID-19 are impacting farmers in Malawi, while contactless innovations are changing the way people live in Rwanda.

Malawi's economy is driven by the agricultural sector, which accounts for nearly 80 per cent of employment. The country is experiencing a food crisis brought on by recent droughts and flooding. We hear from the agricultural extension services gurus spreading technology advice to farmers.

Rwanda's fledgling cashless public transport payment system, Tap and Go, allows passengers to pay their bus fare electronically. And, high-tech robots providing care at health clinics are changing the way things are being done in Rwanda for the better.

What do you want to know about developments in science and health in Africa? Send us your science questions for the experts -- message WhatsApp +254799042513.

Africa Science Focus, with Selly Amutabi.

