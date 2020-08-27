South Africa: Cape Town Together, a Neighbourhood-Based Network of 170 Organisations

analysis

Instead of seeing threats to their political agendas, Cape Town's mayor and ward councillors should rather explore the possibilities for collaboration and cooperation with local Community Action Networks to build the city 'back better' in the wake of the pandemic.

What is Cape Town Together?

Cape Town Together (CTT) is a network of self-organising neighbourhood-based teams engaged in rapid, community-led responses to Covid-19. It is not a formal organisation or nongovernmental organisation (NGO) and is not aligned to any political party. The network is made up of thousands of people across the city working together to meet the challenges we see in our communities. These neighbourhood hubs are called Community Action Networks (CANs).

Some of us are organisers, some are carers, some have worked in outbreak situations before and some are new to organising in this way. What unites us is that we are all responding to the long-standing health and socioeconomic crises that Covid-19 has exposed and exacerbated in our city.

Although they began as a rapid response to Covid-19, many CANs are starting to grapple with how to build back better, recognising that going back to a pre-Covid "normal" is not a goal we should aspire to, because...