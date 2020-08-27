Swaziland Public Transport in Chaos As Bus Workers Strike Over Coronavirus Lockdown

26 August 2020
Swazi Media Commentary (Gaborone)

Public transport in the Swaziland (eSwatini) city of Manzini was severely disrupted when bus operators stopped work and barricaded the bus rank.

The action came amid confusion over how buses - known locally as kombis - would operate as the lockdown of the kingdom due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis starts to be eased.

The problem concerned the route from Manzini, Swaziland's main commercial city, to Mbabane, the kingdom's capital. Workers in Manzini wanted to operate normally but those in Mbabane wanted to abide by existing restrictions.

The Times of Eswatini reported on Wednesday (26 August 2020), 'It was gathered that kombi operators that are registered under Manzini demanded that all their vehicles should be allowed to operate while those in Mbabane were of the view that only 50 per cent of the total number of kombis servicing the route should work.'

About 130 kombis service the route.

Swaziland Local Transport Association Chairperson Mandla Dlamini told the eSwatini Observer an interim resolution had been made for the kombis continue operating until Friday when the association's executive would make a final decision.

Read the original article on Swazi Media.

