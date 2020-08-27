Namibia: 'Outstanding Namibian Scientist' Dies

The former director of Solar System Exploration at Nasa's Jet Propulsion Laboratory has died.

According to Japie van Zyl's brother Ben, the 63-year-old Namibian scientist passed away in hospital in Pasadena, California, after he suffered a heart attack on Monday.

He is survived by his wife, Kalfie.

Van Zyl was born at Outjo and raised at Opuwo.

He was employed at Nasa's Propulsion Laboratory from 1986 until his retirement a few years ago.

"I really liked him. It was always amazing to learn about the planets and what it looked like in space. I always went to the presentations when he came to Walvis Bay," Grade 11 pupil Johny Shamina said.

Martella Diedericks, a member of science group Eye Namibia, said Van Zyl left a gap in science exploration for the youth.

"We will remember him as a man who made sure children in Namibia gained an interest in science. He made a huge difference in the lives of parents and their children. He made you feel important when he told you something. We used to Skype him late at night . . . he was always humble," she said.

Van Zyl and Kalfie used to visit Namibia in December and prioritised science presentations for young people.

He last visited Namibia in December 2018.

In a message to Van Zyl's wife issued on Wednesday evening, president Hage Geingob said his passing was untimely, and heralded him as an outstanding Namibian scientist.

"The passing of Dr Japie van Zyl has robbed our nation of an outstanding scientist whose contributions in space research advanced our understanding of the universe. My exchanges with the highly affable Dr Van Zyl during his visits to the country of his birth were always pleasant and illuminating," Geingob said.

He said Van Zyl made a complex field of science "accessible to many young Namibian pupils and dared them to dream through his exchanges with them".

Prior to his death, Van Zyl led a team of scientists in developing a revolutionary rapid Covid-19 testing system.