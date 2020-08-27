Ethiopia: The Minister of Health of Ethiopia Launches a Joint Assessment of the Health Sector Transformation Plan II 2020-2024

26 August 2020
World Health Organization (Geneva)
document

The Ethiopian Minister of Health, Dr Lia Tadesse, officially launched the Joint Assessment of the National Health Strategy (JANS) for Ethiopia on 21 August 2020 in a virtual launching meeting.

The JANS will be conducted by an assessment team comprising independent international experts, including experts from the UN system, the World Bank, and development partners. The JANS team presented its plan of action for the conduct and delivery of the draft assessment report, and received important inputs to guide the JANS.

Dr Lia expressed her appreciation at the composition of the joint assessment team, and assured the team that the Ministry will extend its unreserved support for the successful execution of the JANS. Although the joint assessment can be unique to each country, the process is based on some key principles: country-driven, country-led, built on existing processes, including an independent element, and engaging all the relevant stakeholders.

The joint assessment will adopt a shared approach to review the strengths and weaknesses of the draft Health Sector Transformation Plan II (HSTP II) 2020/21-2024/25 and provide recommendations not only to enhance quality and relevance but to adopt a common vision to achieve health for all. Dr Lia emphasized that the findings of the joint assessment will be used as the basis for strengthening the HSTP II, and will also help guide decisions on technical and financial support.

Read the original article on WHO.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 World Health Organization. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: WHO

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mali Junta Denies Wanting Three-Year Transitional Rule

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.