Morocco: Handball World Cup 2021 - Morocco in Group Draw 4

Cairo — The Moroccan handball team has been placed in group draw 4 for the 27th World Championship in the said sport to be held from January 13 to 30, 2021 in Egypt.

Morocco will be accompanied in the group by Angola, Cape Verde, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Poland, Russia as well as the two qualifiers of South America and the Caribbean Federation.

The 2021 World Championship draw ceremony will take place on Saturday September 5 in Cairo, in the presence of officials from the International Handball Federation and representatives of the qualified selections.

Below is the table of the four groups:

Group 1: Denmark, Spain, Croatia, Norway, Slovenia, Germany, Portugal, Sweden.

Group 2: Egypt, Argentina, Austria, Hungary, Tunisia, Algeria, Qatar, Belarus.

Group 3: Iceland, Brazil, Uruguay, Czech Republic, France, South Korea, Japan, Bahrain.

Group 4: Angola, Cape Verde, Morocco, DR Congo, Poland, Russia, South America, Caribbean.