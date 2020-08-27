Namibia: Covid-19 Cases Continue Soaring

26 August 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Okeri Ngutjinazo

NAMIBIA has recorded 271 new Covid-19 cases and two more deaths, health minister Kalumbi Shangula said on Wednesday afternoon.

He said of the confirmed cases, 144 are males and 127 are females. The youngest is three months old and the oldest 83 years old.

Windhoek recorded the highest number of cases with 170, Mariental 18, Walvis Bay 14, Swakopmund 13, Keetmanshoop 12, Oshakati 9, Rehoboth 6, Outapi 5, three each from Otjiwarongo, Grootfontein, Okongo and Gobabis.

There are two cases each from Lüderitz, Engela, Tsumeb and Katima Mulilo while Karasburg, Okakarara, Rundu and Opuwo recorded one case each.

The country has also recorded two new recoveries, one from Hardap and another from Omusati regions. Namibia now has 2 734 recoveries. The total active cases are now 3 638. Of the active cases, 16 are in severe to critically conditions.

Of the deaths confirmed today, one is a 92-year old male from Windhoek who presented to a local health facility in a severe state on 15 August with symptoms consistent with Covid-19.

"The patient was tested and admitted. His results came out positive. His condition deteriorated and the patient died on the 26 August," the minister said.

The second is a 69-year old female from Walvis Bay. She was brought to a local health facility on 23 August with history of sudden collapse at home. All efforts to resuscitate the patient were unsuccessful. A posthumous tests was done and the results came out positive.

Namibia now has 6 431 confirmed cases and 59 deaths.

