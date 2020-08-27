Namibia: Mbako's Funeral On Saturday

The remains of former presidential adviser Jeff Mbako will be interred on Saturday.

Mbako died at the age of 73 at a Windhoek hospital on 18 July and his body was cremated last week.

He was a special adviser to president Hage Geingob on community affairs.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mbako's widow, Nangula Mbako, said a memorial service in his honour will also be held on Saturday at the Inner City Lutheran Congregation at 09h00.

"The remains of the late Tate Mbako will be interred at the Gammams Cemetery, Pionierspark, on Saturday, August 29 at 11h00," the widow said.

Nangula said both the memorial service and burial will be conducted in strict accordance with Covid-19 protocols.

Although the family did not mention the cause of death, it is believed Mbako died from the novel coronavirus.