Namibia: Fishcor Turns Against Affiliate Company

THE fishing company Seaflower Pelagic Processing is relying on unlawful agreements for its legal challenge of the government's sale of fishing quotas through a public auction, the board chairperson of the National Fishing Corporation of Namibia (Fishcor) says.

Mihe Gaomab, chairperson of the board of directors of the state-owned Fishcor, which has 40% of the shareholding in Seaflower Pelagic, claims in an affidavit filed at the High Court that agreements between Seaflower Pelagic and Fishcor, and between Fishcor and former fisheries minister Bernhard Esau, were not lawful and are not enforceable.

Seaflower Pelagic is relying on the agreements for claims it is making in an urgent application in which it is asking the court to issue an interdict that would stop the minister of fisheries and marine resources from auctioning a quota of 24 333 tonnes of horse mackerel, forming part of the remainder of the country's total allowable catch for horse mackerel during 2020.

In his affidavit, Gaomab says Fishcor is disputing the legality of the agreements, does not support Seaflower Pelagic's urgent application against the ministers of fisheries and marine resources, finance and public enterprises and against Fishcor itself, and distances itself from the interdict the company wants to be granted.

The Ministry of Finance is due to announce the results of the auction - in which horse mackerel quotas of 72 000 tonnes, hake quotas amounting to 11 tonnes and monk quotas of 392 tonnes were also offered for sale - to the bidders today.

The chairperson of Seaflower Pelagic's board of directors, Adriaan 'AJ' Louw, says in an affidavit also filed at the court that in terms of an agreement signed by Esau and the then chairperson of Fishcor's board of directors, James Hatuikulipi, in March 2017, the minister undertook to reserve and make a horse mackerel quota of 50 000 tonnes available to Fishcor annually for a period of 15 years. The quota was meant to be used for a processing plant which Seaflower set up at Walvis Bay.

In terms of the agreement between the fisheries minister and Fishcor and a quota usage agreement concluded between Seaflower and Fishcor near the end of January 2017, Seaflower has a right to have a quota of 24 333 tonnes of horse mackerel, which remains outstanding for the 2020 fishing season, made available to it, Louw says.

He also says that if the company does not receive that quota, it could face financial ruin and its workforce of more than 650 people would lose their jobs.

Esau's successor as minister of fisheries and marine resources, Albert Kawana, is also questioning the lawfulness of the agreements on which Seaflower Pelagic is relying for its claim that the government should be stopped from auctioning 24 333 tonnes of the country's remaining horse mackerel catch this year.

To the extent that the agreement between Esau and ex-Fishcor board chairperson Hatuikulipi contemplated an automatic allocation of 50 000 tonnes of horse mackerel to Fishcor for 15 years, that allocation would be unlawful and against the Marine Resources Act, which required the fisheries minister to rely on the best available scientific information before he determines the total allowable catch for fish species in Namibian waters each year, Kawana says in an affidavit also filed at the court.

He also says he has not come across an application by Fishcor for a horse mackerel quota for the year 2020, and that by law the fisheries minister can only allocate a quota when there has been an application for such a quota.

At the same time, though, Kawana informed the court that Fishcor has been allocated horse mackerel quotas during 2020 - including 5 000 tonnes in June and 4 000 tonnes in August - to help sustain employment at Seaflower Pelagic's fish processing plant at Walvis Bay.

Deputy judge president Hosea Angula reserved his judgement in the matter after hearing oral arguments on Tuesday.

He said he would deliver his ruling on Thursday - shortly before the results of the auction are expected to be announced.