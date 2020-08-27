Nigeria: Ohaneze Grieves Killing of IPOB Members

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohaneze Ndigbo, has expressed grief at the killings recorded last Sunday when members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and security operatives clashed in Enugu.

While describing the incident as unwarranted, the group said it was still studying the incident with a view to unravelling the circumstances surrounding the killings.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how two Department of State (DSS) officials and some members of the outlawed separatist group were killed in the incident which happened at Emene axis of Enugu City.

The organisation in a statement said it was working with the Enugu State Government with a view to finding the truth before making its position known in the coming days.

The statement was signed by Emeka Attamah, who is the Special Adviser on Media Affairs to President General Ohanaeze, John Nwodo.

"In the last two days, news has broken out about clashes between IPOB and security agencies in Emene, Enugu State.

"Since the outbreak of this development, Ohanaeze has been involved in getting to the root cause of this development.

"Whilst these investigations were going on, fake Twitter accounts and fake Facebook accounts and press releases bearing the name of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, John Nnia Nwodo, have inundated the social and mass media.

"It has become necessary to make it abundantly clear that Nwodo, until now, has not commented on this development," the statement noted.

Mr Attamah said that Ohanaeze is saddened by the grave fatalities occasioned by the development and is determined to get to the root cause of this unfortunate event.

"We mourn the sad loss of all our children and other Nigerians whose lives were wasted by this sad development.

"We await the outcome of the Enugu State Security Council inquisition and advise all and sundry to discountenance all false releases attributed to the President General. Our final statement on this subject will be made in due course."

The Secretary to Enugu State Government, Simon Ortuanya, confirmed that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has summoned an emergency Security Council meeting to discuss the tragic incident.

The meeting, according to Mr Ortuanya, will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at the Executive Council Chambers, Lion Building, Government House, Enugu by 2 p.m.