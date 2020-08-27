Nigeria: 'Hausa One of Fastest Growing Languages in the World'

27 August 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Lubabatu I. Garba

Kano — Hausa language has been described as one of the fastest growing languages as it is spoken all over the world.

The Chairman of the Association of Hausa African Community, Dr Abdulkadir Labbaran Koguna stated this at a ceremony to mark this year's World Hausa Day held at Rano Local Government Area of Kano State.

Dr Koguna said that a department in the United Nations has recognised and listed Hausa language as number 11 out of 70, 250 languages of the world.

"Apart from this, the language is also recognised by Saudi Kingdom as it was among the 10 languages which this year's Arafat sermon was translated into," he added.

Speaking on the theme of the event: 'Almajirci and begging', Dr Abdullahi Garba Imam called on governments at all levels to do everything possible to curb the menace of begging in the country as Hausa and Islam do not encourage begging.

In his speech, Professor Abdulqadir Dangambo called on the authorities concerned to promote the language by using it as an official language especially in Northern part of the country.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mali Junta Denies Wanting Three-Year Transitional Rule

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.