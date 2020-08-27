Nigeria: 'Hausa One of Fastest Growing Languages in the World'

Kano — Hausa language has been described as one of the fastest growing languages as it is spoken all over the world.

The Chairman of the Association of Hausa African Community, Dr Abdulkadir Labbaran Koguna stated this at a ceremony to mark this year's World Hausa Day held at Rano Local Government Area of Kano State.

Dr Koguna said that a department in the United Nations has recognised and listed Hausa language as number 11 out of 70, 250 languages of the world.

"Apart from this, the language is also recognised by Saudi Kingdom as it was among the 10 languages which this year's Arafat sermon was translated into," he added.

Speaking on the theme of the event: 'Almajirci and begging', Dr Abdullahi Garba Imam called on governments at all levels to do everything possible to curb the menace of begging in the country as Hausa and Islam do not encourage begging.

In his speech, Professor Abdulqadir Dangambo called on the authorities concerned to promote the language by using it as an official language especially in Northern part of the country.