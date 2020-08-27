Nigeria: Kano Emirate Council Suspends Ward Head for Child Trafficking

27 August 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Richard P. Ngbokai

Kano — The Kano Emirate Council has suspended the ward head of Sabon Gari, Ya'u Muhammad over alleged involvement in the sale of an abandoned baby.

Muhammad Umar, the secretary to Galadiman Kano, Abbas Sunusi, announced the suspension in Kano on Tuesday.

According to him, the council decided to suspend him pending the outcome of an investigation being conducted by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

Daily Trust had reported that NAPTIP is investigating the suspect alongside the Fagge Hisbah commander, Jamilu Yusuf, over alleged involvement in the sale of the baby to a woman of Imo State origin.

