Rwanda: Forward Monnet-Paquet Open to Amavubi Call-Up

27 August 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

KEVIN MONNET-PAQUET, a forward for French Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne, is open to represent Rwanda at international level if given a chance.

The 32-year-old, born to a Rwandan mother and French father, revealed this in an interview with local radio B&B Umwezi on Wednesday.

"It's been a long time since the last time I was in Rwanda, but I often think about it. Many coaches have approached me about playing for Amavubi, I am now fit and ready to play for my country if I am called-up," he said.

Monnet-Paquet, who played for the France U-18, U-19 and the U-21 national teams, has not visited Rwanda since 1993.

In an interview with Times Sport, Amavubi head coach Vincent Mashami also confirmed that he has discussed with Monnet-Paquet about playing for his national team side and "he could receive his first call-up in the near future. He is optimistic about representing Rwanda."

This publication understands that different Amavubi coaches and the leadership of the Rwanda Football Association (Ferwafa) have been trying to persuade Monnet-Paquet since 2012 but he was always hesitant in hope that he would represent France.

However, he was never called-up by the senior French national team, having last played for the country's U-21 team in 2009.

If all goes well, Mashami says, Monnet-Paquet will be named on the squad to face Cape Verde and subsequent matches in the ongoing qualifiers for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals tournament.

After two matches in Group F, Amavubi are yet to earn a point having lost to Mozambique and Cameroon. The next encounter will be against Cape Verde islands in November.

Mozambique and Cameroon jointly top the group with 4 points each, while Cape Verde are third with 2 points.

Rwanda has not taken part in the AFCON finals - Africa's biggest football event - since the 2004 edition in Tunisia.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mali Junta Denies Wanting Three-Year Transitional Rule

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.