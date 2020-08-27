Nigeria: Bauchi State Govt Okays Balewa Stadium As Home Ground for Kano Pillars

Bauchi State Government has pledged to support Kano Pillars FC for a successful outing in the forthcoming 2020/21 CAF Confederation Cup.

The pledged was made by the state's Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Alhaji Adamu A. Manu while receiving Kano Pillars FC's Chairman, Alhaji Surajo Shaaibu Jambul in his office of Monday in Bauchi.

Manu expressed the state's appreciation to Kano Pillars for choosing Tafawa Balewa Stadium as one of the venues adopted by the Sai Masu Gida as their home for the 2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup.

"Government and good people of Bauchi State, particularly football family, would rally behind Kano Pillars. Feel free that you are at home in Bauchi. It is like you are playing at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofar Mata, Kano," the Commissioner emphasized.

He also congratulated the Pyramid City team for having the opportunity to represent the country on the continent.

He also promised to present the matter before Governor Bala Muhammad, for his blessing and further action.

Earlier, Chairman of Kano Pillars FC Alhaji Surajo Shaaibu Yahaya Jambul said they were in his office to request Bauchi State Government's approval to allow the Aiteo Cup holders to use the Tafawa Balewa Stadium as their adopted home ground during the 2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

Alhaji Surajo Jambul said players and technical crew of the club and management want to adopt Bauchi as their second home in order to promote the cordial relationship between the two states.

He expressed his appreciation with the way and manner they were received by the Bauchi State Football Association, Wikki Tourists FC management, Government and the good people of Bauchi State.

Later, the Chairman paid a homage to the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Suleman Adamu in his palace.

The visit was rounded up with the inspection of some facilities at the Tafawa Balewa Stadium.

Kano Pillars Fc are in search for an alternative venue for the 2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup as the Sani Abacha Stadium is being used as one of the Covid-19 isolation centres in Kano State.