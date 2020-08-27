Nigeria: Insecurity - Increase Defence Budget, Sack Service Chiefs - Group Tells Buhari

A group of Yoruba professionals under the aegis of Oduduwa League of Professionals (OLOP), have joined many others to drum for the removal of service chiefs from their positions, saying their continued stay was not adding value to the nation's security management.

The group which appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to listen to the voice of reason by relieving the security chiefs of their offices, said such action coupled with increment in defence budget were the only ways to go for Nigeria's security situation to regain its glorious place in history.

The position of Oduduwa League of Professionals came just few days after a group in the ruling All Progressives Congress, the APC Consolidation Group, ACG, asked the president to do away with the service chiefs following the worsening insecurity in the country.

The Oduduwa League of Professionals, in a statement signed by Prof Wale Odunsi, its National Coordinator, advised President Buhari to try different hands in the security architecture, saying such action could not only bring back the high morale but also zeal and vigour in addition to career development in the military.

But the group said sending the service chiefs packing from their offices without an increment in the nation's defence budget could also not get the country out of the wood, as according to it robust budget funding which would lead to the military having necessary tools to stand taller than their adversaries was imminent.

Odunsi, in the statement, urged the president not to look at the service chiefs as indispensable, saying there were more efficient and tactically trained officers in the military with valour to confront the adversaries headlong and end the nation's over decade long insecurity, especially the insurgency and terrorism in the North.

"We the people of Oduduwa League of Professionals (OLOP) wish to appeal to President Muhammed Buhari to as a matter of urgent national importance, sack the current crop of service chiefs over the state of insecurity in our country.

Their sack will no doubt be in our national interest, given that they seem to be now bereft of ideas on how to contend the security problems bedevilling our dear country," it said in the statement.

Reminding the president that: "We are joining our voices this time with that of so many Nigerians who have been calling for the immediate sack of the service chiefs," the group said, "This call became imperative due to the lingering insecurity in the country that has claimed more than 102 of our members across the country besides the carrier stagnation in the Armed Forces of Nigeria" which it noted," is not healthy anywhere in the world."

"Mr President, we know you as a good and listening man, but we really don't know why you have continued to keep these service chiefs who are obviously bereft of new ideas on how to contend the worsening insecurity in the country," it lamented.

According to OLOP, "The position of majority of Nigerians was reflected in the recent resolution of the National Assembly where members unanimously resolved that you relieve the security chiefs of their positions to pave ways for not only fresh hands but also fresh ideas in our security management strategies."

"We wish to remind Mr President that he rode to power in 2015 and 2019 respectively based on goodwill. Given this situation,we strongly believe he can only appreciate the people by hearkening to their wishes."

Failure to do it, the group said, could lead the people to lose faith in his government, a development which it noted that "no one knows the consequences."

"We wish to reiterate that the president must act fast to keep the goodwill intact by tackling the security issues immediately, starting with injecting new hands into the Armed Forces, increased funding for the country's Armed Forces and police to enable them to meet the current challenges," it stressed, asking.

"How can a country as big as Nigeria be spending only one to two per cent of its annual GDP on its defence sector? It asked.

It noted, however, that "we are aware that Mr President met several problems of insecurity on ground upon assumption of office even as it said, "but his duty is to solve them."

"Sacking the current chiefs and subsequently replacing them with new ones will automatically change the game of insecurity as the morale of fighting officers will be boosted, new strategies will be launched beside the flow of intelligence information among the security agencies," it noted.

Even as the group said, "We want to further remind Mr President that he reserves the prerogative to sack the service chiefs or otherwise ", it added that "he must remember that Nigerians are tired of not only insecurity in the country but also his continued refusal to lay off the service chiefs" based on incompetence. "

"While assuring Mr President of our continued support and advice, we strongly appeal to our dear President to do the needful,' it appealed.

VANGUARD