Nigeria: Fuel Scooper, One Other Injured As Petrol Tanker Explodes in Bauchi

Two people have sustained various degrees of injury after a petrol tanker exploded at the gate of Federal Polytechnic Bauchi on Thursday morning.

Eyewitnesses found at the scene of the explosion told Vanguard that Fire Service Officers in collaboration with the staff of the fire department of the polytechnic ensured that the fire was put off before it could damage more properties in the area.

However, when Vanguard got to the scene, high tension wires near the school fence were burnt beyond recognition.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Bauchi Command Ahmad Wakil, the tanker lost control and exploded injuring two people and destroyed several public amenities.

"Two people were injured by the tanker explosion and they are currently receiving treatment at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH)," he noted.

Public Relations Officer of Fire Service, Abubakar Bala who had a slightly different opinion on when the accident occurred, suggested that the incident might have been caused by a mechanical fault.

"It happened at about 8:45 pm when a tanker laden with fuel exploded in front of Federal Polytechnic at Gwallamaji. Our men immediately went there with support from the Fire Service of the Polytechnic. They have put the situation under control. We did not record any casualty at the spot but we heard that a resident who was scooping fuel was injured but we can not confirm that," he said.

Earlier, Vanguard shared a video of the incident where an unidentified man was fighting for his life after the explosion of the petrol tanker.

Vanguard