Malawi: Minister Usi Launches Malawi Artists Welfare Fund With K16m Opening Account

26 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Culture. Dr Micheal Usi on Wednesday launched the Malawian Artist Welfare Fund which seeks to support artists in times of need such as sickness.

The fund with an opening account of K16 million is coming at a time when there have been long standing concerns from the arts industry that government does not support and care for members of the arts sector.

Before launching the fun at Bingu International Conference Centre in Lilongwe, Usi, who is also an artist, engaged the artists to discussions.

On Tuesday musician Patience Namadingo, turned himself into a living statue to help raise K3 million for fellow artist William Kachigamba who is seeking medical attention in Zambia for his cancerous lip.

And musicians also led another initiative to help raise funds for the construction of a house for veteran musician Giddes Chalamanda.

Chalamanda hogged the limelight last week when he featured on MIJ FM radion where he appealed for help from well-wishers.

"People should help me now when I am still alive," he said during the interview.

The interview followed the announcement of FDH Bank's support. The bank is currently giving Chalamanda a monthly K50 000 upkeep allowance in addition to constructing and stocking up a grocery shop for him.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

