Mauritius: Prime Minister and Council of Religions Confer On Safeguarding National Unity

27 August 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, met representatives of the Council of Religions, yesterday, at the New Treasury Building, in Port Louis. Discussions focused on protecting and maintaining the values of national unity, solidarity and harmony as well as working together to surmount all challenges.

In a statement following the meeting, the Prime Minister pointed out that social harmony and peace form part of the shared and common identity of Mauritians. Therefore, the bonds of national unity should not be undermined in any way as it might harm our democracy, he emphasised.

For Mr Jugnauth, Mauritius is facing an unprecedented sanitary situation and environmental tragedy triggered by the Covid-19 health crisis and the oil spill caused by the bulk carrier MV Wakashio. He thus appealed to all stakeholders from all spheres of the society to contribute in every way possible to uphold the reputation of Mauritius on the global front as a safe and preferred destination.

According to him, key sectors of major economies worldwide are enduring difficulties due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In Mauritius, tourism is one of those sectors seriously hit, particularly with the closing of frontiers, he added. However, he reassured that the Government along with partners are working together to curb the negative impacts on the tourism sector.

For his part, the president of the Council of Religions, Mr Philippe Goupille, highlighted that in addition to being part of one of the most famous destinations people dream of travelling to, Mauritius is also a perfect example of a country where there exists a deeply rooted sense of social harmony. He reiterated the commitment of members of the Council of Religions in contributing to the strengthening of the social development and stability of Mauritius.

Furthermore, Mr Goupille emphasised that the ability to accept plurality is key to the socio-economic progress of any country. He thus underscored the need to safeguard the peaceful co-existence of different religions, cultures and opinions.

