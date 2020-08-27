Malawi: Government Pledges Boxing Rings

Government has pledged to purchase boxing rings in four months' time following a meeting with the Malawi Professional Boxing Control Board.

For a number of years, the Malawi Professional Boxing Control Board has been lamenting lack of boxing rings. The board has been advocating for a standard ring for each of the cities in the three regions of the country.

At the meeting that took place at the beginning of this week, Minister of Youth and Sports, Ulemu Msungama, assured the board that government will purchase the rings.

President of Malawi Professional Boxing Control Board, Lonzo Zimba, confirmed government's commitment to purchase the rings.

"I am very hopeful that the problem of rings will soon be history. The minister assured us and told us he is not for football only but all sports. Companies have already started calling us for direction on prices of rings and selling companies," Zimba explained on local radio.

