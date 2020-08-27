Malawi: Chilima Reaffirms Commitment to Champion Implementation of National Plans

27 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima has reaffirmed the commitment by his Ministry of Economic Planning and Development to champion the implementation of national plans.

Chilima has also assured that his ministry will ensure that relevant policies are in place while the National Planning Commission (NPC) becomes the permanent home for defining the country's long and medium term development plans.

The Vice President made the remarks Thursday morning when he virtually joined President Lazarus Chakwera at the inaugural National Development Conference in Lilongwe from Mount Soche Hotel.

Chilima is currently in Blantyre engaging senior management for the Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (ADMARC), Pesticides Control Board (PCB) and Smallholder Farmer's Fertiliser Revolving Fund (SFFRFM) on Public Sector Reforms.

"As per the theme of the conference, fellow Malawians it is indeed high time we went beyond political freedom to inclusive wealth creation and self-reliance. Meanwhile, I have continued with my meetings here in Blantyre and I will give you updates later in the day," he said.

Before he asked Chakwera to open the conference, Chilima joined previous speakers in commending the NPC for organising the conference under the theme: Beyond Political Freedom to Inclusive Wealth Creation and Self-Reliance.

