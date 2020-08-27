Africa: Masiyiwa Announces Landmark Completion of Fibre Link From Cape Town to the Western DRC Port City of Moanda

26 August 2020
263Chat (Harare)

Pan-African businessman Strive Masiyiwa has expressed his delight at the completion of the landmark fibre link from Cape Town to the DRC's western port city of Moanda.

Masiyiwa wrote:

#Cape Town to Moanda!

Now unless you are from the DRC (or an Africa enthusiast like me) you have probably never heard of this place called 'Moanda'.

It is actually a Port City on the Atlantic Ocean and the main Port for the DRC, a country of nearly 100 million people.

It has taken us more than 15 years to finally get there!

If you ask any Telecoms engineer, "What is harder to build; #Cape to Cairo, or #Cape to Moanda?"

They will tell you, it is #Cape to Moanda!

Why?

Because you have to cross the Congo Forest (the second largest forest in the world, after Amazon), and it is all 2 400km of dense forest!

It is now complete, and Commissioning is now in progress.

By the end of October, Voice and Data traffic will flow from SA, through Zimbabwe and Zambia to Kinshasa. Since we have a link from Tanzania to Zambia, we can also move traffic into the DRC directly from the Indian Ocean, and therefore from Asia!

Last year I met with Presidents Tshisekedi (of the DRC) and Lourenco (of Angola) in Luanda and we agreed to add a link from Inga Dam in the DRC, through to Angola's capital Luanda, as an extension to our work.

Done!

It is being Commissioned as I write!

So many people have been involved in this amazing Project, including the World Bank.

I remember traveling to see the then WB President Jim Kim in Washington DC to lobby for funding on behalf of the DRC, as only they could fund part of the Project. It was so difficult.

I find it difficult to accept that it has finally been completed!

All I can say is: "Thank you Jesus for allowing me to be part of this!"

I am planning my first trip, since the lockdowns. It will take me to SA, Zambia, DRC, Angola and Rwanda.

I will write some more on our work in the DRC in the weeks to come. Opening up this huge country to the Digital Economy is one of my passions.

#EntrepreneurIT!

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mali Junta Denies Wanting Three-Year Transitional Rule

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.