Tanzania: Peace Disruption Detestable - Give Voters Rational Agenda

THE latest election season of our beloved country, Tanzania, has reached a crucial stage, after the endorsement by the National Electoral Commission (NEC) on Tuesday, of 15 political party candidates, to vie for the presidency.

This is welcome news, for which we all owe immense gratitude to the Almighty God, in whom the vast majority of people believe and whose blessings they count on, for the success of whatever endeavours they embark on.

That brief divine-oriented sentiment is crucial, against the backdrop of the turmoil that is haunting some parts of the world, where peace and tranquility are elusive.

In some of those places, indeed, armed conflicts, chaos, ethnic divisions and other ugly tendencies have evolved into a way of life.

So much so that, whenever brief periods of peace and tranquility prevail, insiders and outsiders become enormously surprised. Taking things for granted though, is a highly risky approach.

This explains why, even during peace time, the peace and security apparatus of a country with a deeply keen State machinery under a solid leadership ensures that it is consistently on the alert to ensure that peace prevails.

Ours is such an outfit, and won't tolerate nonsense from quarters that seek to disrupt our collective peace, as the election season ticks.

They are trumpeting the all-too-familiar, but baseless allegations that they are very popular, but that the government, the national electoral commission and the security apparatus are oppressing them, with the sole mission of ensuring that the ruling party, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), emerges victorious.

Social media outlets are among the channels through which they spew the baseless and nonsensical allegations.

The mission, of course, is to whip up sentiments to the fallacious effect that they are popular, but the parties and candidates they support are victims of the machinations of the Establishment! This is utterly nonsensical.

The reality is that, CCM, especially under the chairmanship of President John Magufuli, is a much more solid and disciplined political machine, on the strength of which it attracts much support.

Parties crying foul must undertake through soul-searching to undertake thorough house-cleaning, to win the hearts of wananchi whose votes they seek.

Plus, they must spell out what programmes and policies they have in store for outperforming the CCM-led government, if they were to secure the electorate's mandate.

Whining and idiotic sentiments won't, CAN NEVER deliver electoral success !