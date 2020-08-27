South Africa: Nzimande - Academic Year Ends in February 2021 - and Corruption Fears Delay NSFAS Laptop Tenders

analysis

Blade Nzimande announced on Wednesday that the 2020 academic year would be completed by February. He also said that, regrettably, the tender bids for laptops, due to be supplied to NSFAS students during the Covid-19 pandemic, had been delayed as they had not met the requirements. He said that amid rampant reports of corruption, the department did not want to deviate from the rules of good governance.

Announcing measures adopted in the higher education sector under lockdown Level 2, Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande said that, upon engagement with all vice-chancellors, it was agreed that the 2020 academic year would be concluded by February 2021.

The commencement of the 2021 academic year in tertiary institutions is pushed to between March and April 2021 to minimise differences in institutional preparedness to conclude the academic year.

Nzimande previously alluded to the possibility of an extension to the academic year, but it was not set in stone.

At a media briefing on Wednesday, he said:

"Institutions have reported differential levels of responsiveness in terms of the progress in completing the requirements for the 2020 academic year and readiness for the onset of the 2021 programme.

"I have been...