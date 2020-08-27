South Africa: Nzimande - Academic Year Ends in February 2021 - and Corruption Fears Delay NSFAS Laptop Tenders

26 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ayanda Mthethwa

Blade Nzimande announced on Wednesday that the 2020 academic year would be completed by February. He also said that, regrettably, the tender bids for laptops, due to be supplied to NSFAS students during the Covid-19 pandemic, had been delayed as they had not met the requirements. He said that amid rampant reports of corruption, the department did not want to deviate from the rules of good governance.

Announcing measures adopted in the higher education sector under lockdown Level 2, Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande said that, upon engagement with all vice-chancellors, it was agreed that the 2020 academic year would be concluded by February 2021.

The commencement of the 2021 academic year in tertiary institutions is pushed to between March and April 2021 to minimise differences in institutional preparedness to conclude the academic year.

Nzimande previously alluded to the possibility of an extension to the academic year, but it was not set in stone.

At a media briefing on Wednesday, he said:

"Institutions have reported differential levels of responsiveness in terms of the progress in completing the requirements for the 2020 academic year and readiness for the onset of the 2021 programme.

"I have been...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Don't Miss
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mali Junta Denies Wanting Three-Year Transitional Rule

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.