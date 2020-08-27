South Africa: Hawks Arrest Home Affairs Official for Corruption in Mpumalanga

27 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation in collaboration with the Department of Home Affairs, Kwa-Zulu Natal Crime Intelligence, Middelburg Counter Narcotics and Crime Intelligence Technical Support Unit have arrested a 38-year-old Home Affairs official for alleged corruption in Witbank on Wednesday, 26 August 2020.

The Department of Home Affairs allegedly noticed irregularities on the issuing of birth certificates to foreign nationals during an internal inspection in January this year. An internal investigation was instituted and the suspect promised the Home Affairs investigator money in order to discontinue the investigation against him.

The matter was reported to the Serious Corruption Investigation for further investigation. A multi-disciplinary operation was conducted and the suspect was arrested immediately after handing over R13 000 gratification to the Home Affairs investigator.

During the operation the team managed to seize identity documents, a sizable amount of cash and other items. The suspect will appear in the eMalahleni Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 27 August 2020 for contravening the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Activities Act 12 of 2004.

