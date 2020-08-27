South Africa: Awareness Campaign On Gender Based Violence Conducted At Bothaville

press release

Bothaville SAPS led by the Station Commander, Colonel Disebo Tshabalala and Nala Traffic Department organised an awareness campaign at Bothaville and several places were visited and pamphlets were distributed.

On the Thursday, 27 August 2020 from 10:00 to 12:00 in celebration of Women's Month members of Bothaville SAPS - Detectives, Crime Prevention, Community Service Centre and Nala Traffic Officers gathered and visited the various places.

Kgotsong Clinic was approached where 50 women were allowed inside the premises and Colonel Disebo Tshabalala had a conversation on crime hints, domestic violence, rape, child abuse, Sexual Act, Covid-19 protocol and other related issues.

Dr Maile Clinic and Sassa office were also visited, where women were addressed. Hot spots in Kgotsong and Odendaalsrus CBD were visited where women were empowered when more than 200 pamphlets with crime hints were distributed.

The Station Commander concluded to appreciate all SAPS and Traffic Officers for their involvement in this gigantic event especially where women were very important people. She further mentioned that the hard approach will also follow to ensure that our women and children are safe.