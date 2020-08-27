South Africa: Police Open Inquest Case After Lion Owner Was Mauled to Death

press release

The Police at Hoedspruit in the Mopani District have opened a case of inquest for investigation, after a 69-year-old lion owner was allegedly killed by two of his lions on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 at around 08:30.

It is believed that the two lionesses attacked the deceased during one of their usual walks. The incident allegedly took place while his wife was helplessly watching.

The Police and emergency services were activated and on arrival, the man was found with multiple injuries. He was declared dead on the scene.

The lionesses have since been moved to another game lodge in the area. The deceased was identified as Mr Arthur Mathewson.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba, has warned members of the society especially the owners to be careful around these dangerous animals to avoid these type of tragic incidents from happening.