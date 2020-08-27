South Africa: Suspects Sought On Cases of Murder in Browns Farm and Nyanga

press release

The Nyanga police are seeking the assistance of the public in locating Sive Mavesta Mpafa of Browns Farm and Thobela "Thobz" Zibaya of Nyanga who can assist with the investigations into the murders of two women in Browns Farm and Nyanga.

Sive Mavesta Mpafa is being sought to assist with investigation on the murder of 22-year-old Nomvuzo Atoli whose body was found dumped at a dumping site on Thursday, 13 August 2020 behind Siyanyanzela informal settlement in Browns Farm. It is alleged Mpafa was the last person to be seen with the deceased in the evening before her body was found.

Thobela Zibaya is also sought to assist with investigation on a murder case of Siziphiwe Mpahleni (24) who was allegedly shot on 15 August 2020 in Bush Street, Nyanga. It is alleged the deceased was in a vehicle with friends when a suspect fired a shot and the vehicle occupants ran into different directions. It is alleged a suspect followed the deceased and shot her. She was rushed to a medical facility and later succumbed to the injuries she had sustained.

Several attempts to trace the two have been unsuccessful thus far.

The police appeal to anyone who might have information about their whereabouts to contact the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Mlonyeni on 083 719 3621 or 021 380 3304/3320 or Detective Captain Pakaman on 079 880 9902/ 082 469 2470 and alternatively Crime Stop at 08600 10111.