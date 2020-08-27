South Africa: Five Family Members Torched and Brutally Murdered

27 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga has expressed shock and dismay at the brutal killing of five family members at Phepheni Location in the early hours of Wednesday, 26 August 2020, Mount Ayliff.

According to the report, a group of unidentified suspects arrived at a homestead at about 01: 00 calling on one of the family members to come out of the house. As he came out to investigate who the people were, he was attacked with sharp instruments until he succumbed to death. His body was later found in the garden with multiple injuries.

Having murdered the 55-year-old deceased, the suspects are alleged to have proceeded further to burn the family's house in which there were four other family members including children, who were later found burnt to death inside the house.

The motive for the killing has not yet been established. Cases of murder and arson have been registered at Mount Ayliff SAPS for investigation and there is no arrest made at this stage. The Provincial Commissioner has ordered the establishment of an integrated Task Team to prioritise the investigation into this incident and ensure that everyone responsible for this callous act is brought to justice. Police investigation continues.

Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects is requested to make contact with the nearest police station or call the Crime Stop number 08 600 10111. All the information will be treated with strict confidence.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mali Junta Denies Wanting Three-Year Transitional Rule

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.