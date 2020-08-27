South Africa: Five Family Members Torched and Brutally Murdered

press release

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga has expressed shock and dismay at the brutal killing of five family members at Phepheni Location in the early hours of Wednesday, 26 August 2020, Mount Ayliff.

According to the report, a group of unidentified suspects arrived at a homestead at about 01: 00 calling on one of the family members to come out of the house. As he came out to investigate who the people were, he was attacked with sharp instruments until he succumbed to death. His body was later found in the garden with multiple injuries.

Having murdered the 55-year-old deceased, the suspects are alleged to have proceeded further to burn the family's house in which there were four other family members including children, who were later found burnt to death inside the house.

The motive for the killing has not yet been established. Cases of murder and arson have been registered at Mount Ayliff SAPS for investigation and there is no arrest made at this stage. The Provincial Commissioner has ordered the establishment of an integrated Task Team to prioritise the investigation into this incident and ensure that everyone responsible for this callous act is brought to justice. Police investigation continues.

Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects is requested to make contact with the nearest police station or call the Crime Stop number 08 600 10111. All the information will be treated with strict confidence.