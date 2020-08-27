South Africa: Here Is Why I Support the Reinstatement of the Death Penalty

opinion

I support the death penalty because those who rape and murder would not be able to do it twice. There is a shocking rate of recidivism by rapists and murderers in South Africa. Studies I have read place this rate at 55% on the lower end of calculations for repeat offences.

In reading Pierre de Vos's Opinionista in Daily Maverick, "Herman Mashaba, the death penalty is not a deterrent to violent crime", I must confess to being a bit surprised.

Despite delving into the recesses of my communications, De Vos bases his article on a series of false premises.

Now let me pause here to say Pierre de Vos is a great mind in our country, and I write this with no acrimony. Our country would be well served with more voices speaking law to politics.

Despite his assertions, I am not Afrophobic or anti-immigration. I assume the intent is to characterise my views as extreme before he begins tackling my views on the death penalty.

As I have said on many occasions, my position is that people who enter our country should do so legally and, once here, they should respect our laws. When a South African is seeking...