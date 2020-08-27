Tanzania: Yanga - We Will Seek Sh600m From Simba If We Win Appeal

Dar es Salaam — The Young Africans (Yanga) leadership has said that Simba should be prepared to pay Sh600 million compensation if they win their case against player Bernard Morrison which they filed with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas).

Yanga chairman Mshindo Msolla said that the move to demand huge compensation against Simba who have signed a 2-year contract with him while knowing that there is a case between the player and Yanga.

He said the relatively huge compensation is aimed at sorting out similar issues in Tanzania football. He said Simba is the richest club in the country and this amount of money would be easy for them to pay.

Msolla said he has decided to announce the amount very early to make the club preparing on the matter. The Jangwani Street boss said the ruling issued by Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) Legal and Players Status Committee were not accord to the complaints filed by Ghanaian mid-fielder, Bernard Morrison. Morrison's complaints alleged the Jangwani Street side had forged his signature in the said two years contract. According to Msolla, the irregularities on signature do not invalidate their contract and decided to pursue their rights at the highest sports judiciary body in sports.

"Although we had the opportunity to seek for the ruling review, we opted not to give the task the people who judged the matter. It is better to go higher and file our complaints. We know lots on the matter, but for now, lets the body decide," said Msolla.

Morrison was declared that Ghanaian mid-fielder Morrison is free agent due to contractual irregularities. The Ghanaian mid-fielder filed a complaint against Yanga, challenging the decision of renewal of his contract with the Jangwani side.

Morrison signed a six-month contract with Yanga, which expired last July; however, the player is alleged to have signed a two-year extension which was supposed to keep him at the club until July 2022.

The Ghanaian mid-fielder said he did not recognise the new contract announced by the Yanga hierarchy despite the fact that the club's leadership refuted Morrison's claims, saying the player had a valid two-year contract with the club.

The committee's chairman, Elias Mwanjala, said they were satisfied that there were abnormalities, including on signatures' page, and the date that the contract was signed by the two parties.

Apart from Mwanjala, other committee members were Msanifu Kondo, Saidi George, Zacharia Hans Poppe, Said Soud and Issa Batenga.

Meanwhile, Msolla said that the preparations ahead of the Sunday's Mwananchi Day have been completed and asked Yanga fans and members to turn up at the stadium. Msolla said they have organised enough entertainment for the day starting at 9.00am, and at which various artists will perform.

He added that the Aigle Noir team is a strong opponent who could give a stiff challenge to Yanga's new squad which will comrise many talented players from across the African continent.