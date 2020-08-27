South Africa: Film and Publications Amendment Act - Protecting, Not Censoring, Our Citizens in the Digital Age

27 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Lynette Kamineth, Laurie Less and Pandelis Gregoriou

The Film and Publications Amendment Act is not a step towards censorship - in a democratic South Africa we do not ban content unless the content is unlawful and damages social cohesion in the country - in other words, hate speech, incitement of violence, propaganda for war, child pornography, and so on.

Human beings are innately wired for progress. It is in our evolutionary DNA. History has shown that, often, much is sacrificed in the name of advancement.

At the start of the Second Industrial Revolution, few would have predicted that the burning of fossil fuels would have such deleterious effects on our environment. Through lobbying the global world, via policy summits, 13,000 scientists explicitly called for "bold and drastic transformations" inclusive of economic and population policies. These policies led to legislative change, resulting in enormous positive effects that just may save the world we live in.

Enter the digital revolution with its interesting dynamic, pitting the hard-won right to freedom of speech against the imperative for social cohesion and the protection of personal dignity - the age-old debate in democratic nations around balancing rights and responsibilities.

The penetration of new technologies and the reliance on digital forms of information...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Don't Miss
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mali Junta Denies Wanting Three-Year Transitional Rule

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.