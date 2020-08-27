Uganda: Bundibugyo Floods Destroy 200 Houses

Bundibugyo — Flash floods have submerged over 200 houses in Kisuba Sub- County, Bundibugyo District.

This is the third wave of flash floods that have ravaged the district this month.

The floods were caused by a heavy a downpour that pounded the area for about five hours on Wednesday.

Mr Geoffrey Musobozi, a resident of Butogo village said that his house was submerged and property destroyed.

"I have lost everything. My house and all my property, Mr Musobozi said.

Ms Jailesi Bisimo, the chairperson Butogo II Village said they are yet to establish the exact number of displaced and stranded people.

She said a team from the Red Cross Society was expected in the area to assess the damage and the required relief intervention.

On August 19, floods hit Ntandi killing a three-year toddler in Ntandi Town Council.

On August 20, floods ravaged Busunga Town Council after River Lamia burst its banks leaving hundreds of residents affected.

The district chairperson, Mr Ronald Mutegeki said that Bundibugyo District is prone to floods.

"We're updating our assessment reports every day because of the reoccurrence of floods in different areas of the district and I think a lot of people have been greatly affected," Mr Mutegeki said.

According to the 2016 Bundibugyo District Hazard, Risk and Vulnerability Profile by the Ministry for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, the district is vulnerable to floods, landslides, drought among other natural calamities.