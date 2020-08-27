Uganda: End the Standoff

Barring the complexities of Covid-19, the StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) will kick off as planned in October, most likely behind closed doors.

But there are still unanswered questions; from whether clubs will afford periodical testing for the coronavirus to group isolation to protect their families - it all points to a herculean task.

We are talking of clubs that, even before the pandemic struggled to fulfil basics like consistent paying of salaries, and who are still awaiting their final quarter share of Shs19m each from sponsors StarTimes.

The broadcast sponsors and title rights holders and the league are still at large after failing to agree on the final quarter percentage to be disbursed.

Both say they made losses after Fufa evoked article 18 of the competition rules that addresses force majeure to end the competition with five match days remaining.

Compromises

With clubs climbing down from the would-have-been 25 per cent as their final quarter to 15 off the annual disbursements, and StarTimes insisting it can only pay out eight per cent, there is a stalemate.

That stalemate has seen the league involve their lawyers to see if they can retouch the contract or at least engage StarTimes and try meet half way between eight and 15 per cent.

Yet there is not much time as clubs need both this money and the first quarter for the 2020/21 campaign so as to begin pre-season preparations.

The earlier the better

StarTimes brand and marketing boss, Isma Lule, who has been and is part of discussions with Fufa and the league, says that while the current standoff has no bearing on next season's batch, it could delay it.

"Moneys for the 2020/21 season are not affected by this. We shall disburse it as we've always done," Lule assured Daily Monitor.

STARTIMES YEARLY DISBURSEMENTS TO UPL & BIG LEAGUE

2018/19 - 2021/22: $680,000 (Shs2.38bn) per season

2022/23 - 2025/26: $730,000 (Shs2.55bn) per season

2026/27 - 2027/28: $800,000 (Shs2.8bn) per season