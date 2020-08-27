South Africa: Covid Accountability Committee Back On the Table

27 August 2020
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Natasha Mazzone MP - DA Chief Whip

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is pleased by Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms Thandi Modise's response during Parliament's programming committee to our request to reconsider an accountability committee as originally requested by DA Leader John Steenhuisen MP at the start if the Covid-19 crisis.

We now find ourselves in a situation where corruption is so out of control that lives are being lost not only by Covid-19, but because of corruption of proportions so revolting, the most vulnerable of society are dying as a result.

The intention of such a committee was to stop corruption, which we all knew would be far too much of a temptation to a government that has proven time and time again, is their own form of disease.

Speaker Modise said that she sees no reason why the DA's request could not be reconsidered.

The DA will, therefore, write the Speaker another letter, attaching our original request, as well using the amount of R5 billion, that we know of, that has been lost to Covid corruption as motivation for the establishment of this committee urgently.

Read the original article on DA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: DA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mali Junta Denies Wanting Three-Year Transitional Rule

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.