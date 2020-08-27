South Africa: Covid Accountability Committee Back On the Table

press release

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is pleased by Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms Thandi Modise's response during Parliament's programming committee to our request to reconsider an accountability committee as originally requested by DA Leader John Steenhuisen MP at the start if the Covid-19 crisis.

We now find ourselves in a situation where corruption is so out of control that lives are being lost not only by Covid-19, but because of corruption of proportions so revolting, the most vulnerable of society are dying as a result.

The intention of such a committee was to stop corruption, which we all knew would be far too much of a temptation to a government that has proven time and time again, is their own form of disease.

Speaker Modise said that she sees no reason why the DA's request could not be reconsidered.

The DA will, therefore, write the Speaker another letter, attaching our original request, as well using the amount of R5 billion, that we know of, that has been lost to Covid corruption as motivation for the establishment of this committee urgently.