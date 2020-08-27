South Africa: Judgment Against City of Cape Town's Evictions May Be Used As a Reference By Other Provinces

analysis

The judgment by the Western Cape High Court prohibiting the City of Cape Town from carrying out evictions and demolitions of occupied and unoccupied structures is a landmark ruling which is binding on the province and may be used as a reference by courts in other provinces.

On Tuesday, 25 August, Judge Yasmin Meer and Judge Rosheni Allie granted temporary interdicts against the City of Cape Town and the South African Police Services, prohibiting the City from conducting evictions and demolitions of occupied and unoccupied structures without judicial oversight.

Furthermore, evictions or demolitions of structures cannot take place whether occupied or unoccupied throughout the Metropole while the state of disaster remains in place, except in terms of an order of court duly obtained.

The City was also directed to ensure that its officials act with respect for the dignity of evicted people should a court grant them an eviction order. SAPS was ordered to act in accordance with its constitutional mandate, in that it should be present at an eviction because the police have a duty to protect the dignity of those evicted.

The City was further interdicted from adjudicating and awarding any bids or tenders received...