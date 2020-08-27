South Africa: Media Calls for Zero-Rating of News Websites

27 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Steve Kretzmann

Corporate and civil society could play a role in 'connecting the dots' to become allies in the fight against further attrition in the media sector, and for a deeper media landscape in South Africa. One way of doing this is to push for zero-rating of news sites. These views were shared at a webinar hosted by the SA National Editors Forum this week.

A media campaign is on the cards to encourage Information and Communications Technology (ICT) companies to zero-rate credible online news websites in order for millions of South Africans who cannot afford data to be better informed and able to participate actively in our democracy.

The proposal was made by the newly elected chairperson of the South African National Editors Forum (Sanef), Sibusiso Ngalwa, who is also the political editor at Newzroom Afrika.

He was participating in an online debate titled "Media and journalism under threat: What can civil society and corporate SA do?"

The participants, who were activist-turned Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood, Sanlam Brand CEO Sydney Mbhele, veteran journalist Crystal Orderson and Ngalwa, put forward the established view that credible and accessible information from a plurality of sources is essential for democracy to survive.

However, the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mali Junta Denies Wanting Three-Year Transitional Rule

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.