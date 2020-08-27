South Africa: Media Calls for Zero-Rating of News Websites

analysis

Corporate and civil society could play a role in 'connecting the dots' to become allies in the fight against further attrition in the media sector, and for a deeper media landscape in South Africa. One way of doing this is to push for zero-rating of news sites. These views were shared at a webinar hosted by the SA National Editors Forum this week.

A media campaign is on the cards to encourage Information and Communications Technology (ICT) companies to zero-rate credible online news websites in order for millions of South Africans who cannot afford data to be better informed and able to participate actively in our democracy.

The proposal was made by the newly elected chairperson of the South African National Editors Forum (Sanef), Sibusiso Ngalwa, who is also the political editor at Newzroom Afrika.

He was participating in an online debate titled "Media and journalism under threat: What can civil society and corporate SA do?"

The participants, who were activist-turned Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood, Sanlam Brand CEO Sydney Mbhele, veteran journalist Crystal Orderson and Ngalwa, put forward the established view that credible and accessible information from a plurality of sources is essential for democracy to survive.

However, the...