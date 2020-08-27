Somalia: 12 New Covid-19 Cases Reported

There are now 3,275 cases of the coronavirus in Somalia according to health ministry's tally with a total of 95 deaths.

On Wednesday the health minister, Fowzia Abikar Nur reported 12 new cases in the past 24 hours.

The total includes cases from 3 regions with Mogadishu having the highest being 6 cases.

Jubbaland and Puntland had 2 and 4 cases respectively while the Benadir region recorded 6 cases.

According to the ministry of health of the new cases, five are male and one is female and 38 more patients have recovered from the virus bringing the number of recoveries to 2,481 two people succumbed to the virus raising the total number of fatalities to 95.

The horn of Africa nation has lifted the ban on local flights as well as international flights last month and also resumed learning institution.