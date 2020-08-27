South Africa: Universities Need to Be At the Forefront of Initiatives to Combat Gender-Based Violence

analysis

The University of Cape Town, like institutions of higher education worldwide, are perceived to be hotbeds of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV). Universities are a microcosm of society. Students and staff bring to campus behaviours they have learnt among their friends, neighbours and families.

This year the world has been brought to a standstill by a virus. Covid-19 has been contracted by close to one percent of South Africa's population, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases. Yet the world is not standing still for sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), which the World Bank has described as a "global pandemic" that is estimated to affect about 33% of womxn everywhere.

In September 2019, the University of Cape Town (UCT) stood still for SGBV. We were outraged by the brutal rape and murder of first-year UCT student Uyinene (Nene) Mrwetyana on 24 August 2019. South Africa's outrage has been renewed by the equally brutal murder of University of the Witwatersrand student Asithandile Zozo on 17 August this year. As we mourn Asithandile and mark the anniversary of Nene's death, we are again taking time to reflect on how universities can confront SGBV.

In many countries, institutions of higher education, including...