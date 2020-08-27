Mozambique: Great Majority of New Covid-19 Cases Are in Maputo City

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Wednesday announced the diagnosis of a further 82 cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease, three quarters of them in Maputo city.

The pandemic appears to be speeding up in the Mozambican capital, where102 cases were diagnosed in the space of 48 hours.

According to a Ministry of Health Wednesday press release, since the first case was diagnosed on 22 March, 90,566 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,408 of them in the previous 24 hours.

861 of the tests were held in public facilities, and 547 in private laboratories. The private sector, as has become normal, only tested samples from two provinces - Cabo Delgado (247) and Maputo city (300).

Of all the samples tested, 690 were from Maputo city, 305 from Cabo Delgado, 145 from Manica, 96 from Maputo province, 80 from Sofala, 43 from Niassa, 36 from Nampula, six from Zambezia, six from Gaza and one from Tete.

1,326 of these tests were negative, and 82 people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the number of positive cases diagnosed since the start of the pandemic to 3,590. Of the new cases, 72 are Mozambicans, five are Zimbabweans, four are Zambians and one is Chinese.

51 are men or boys and 31 are women or girls. Two are children under the age of 15, 11 are adolescents and youths aged from 15 to 24, 63 are adults aged between 25 and 64, and one is over 65 years old. Age was not specified for five cases.

61 of the new cases are from Maputo city, and three are from the neighbouring city of Matola, 15 cases are from Beira, one is from Nampula city, one from Tete city, and one from the town of Chokwe in Gaza province.

In line with standard Ministry of Health procedure, all the new cases are in home isolation, and their contacts are being traced.

The press release said that 71 Covid-19 patients have been hospitalized at one stage or another of their illness. Over the past 24 hours, four people were discharged from hospital (three in Maputo city and one in Gaza), but three others were admitted (two in Maputo city and one in Beira). Currently nine Covid-19 patients are under medical care in isolation wards - seven in Maputo city, one in Beira and one in Gaza.

The release added that, over the same 24 hour period, 118 patients have made a full recovery from Covid-19 (59 in Maputo province, 40 in Nampula, 10 in Gaza, four in Niassa, four in Inhambane and one in Zambezia). This brings the total number of recoveries to 1,927, which is 53.7 per cent of all positive cases. Thus currently the daily number of recoveries is outstripping the daily number of new cases.

As of Wednesday, the geographical breakdown of all positive cases, since the start of the pandemic, by the provinces where they were diagnosed, was as follows: Maputo city, 1,209; Maputo province, 649; Cabo Delgado, 577; Nampula, 511; Gaza, 168; Sofala, 144; Inhambane, 87; Manica, 75; Tete, 74; Zambezia, 57; Niassa, 39.

The pandemic has lessened in intensity in the previous hot spots of Cabo Delgado and Nampula, but has accelerated in Maputo city and province, which now account for 66.4 per cent of all active cases.

The basic Covid-19 statistics for Mozambique are now: 3,590 confirmed cases, of whom 1,927 have made a complete recovery, and 1,638 are active cases. 25 covid-19 patients have died, 21 from the disease, and four from other causes.