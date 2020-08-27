Mozambique: Ressano Garcia Power Station Increases Revenue

Maputo — The gas fired Ressano Garcia thermal power station (CTRG), near the border between Mozambique and South Africa, attained revenue of 7.1 billion meticais (about 98.6 million US dollars, at current exchange rates) in 2019, which was an 11 per cent increase on the previous year.

According to CTRG spokesperson Estevao Massuei, speaking at a Maputo press conference on Thursday, held to mark five years of power production at this station, CTRG made an operating profit in 2019 of about 2.9 billion meticais, an increase of 71 per cent on the previous year's figure of 1.7 billion.

The CTRG was inaugurated by the then president, Armando Guebuza, in November 2015, and began generating power in February 2015, using natural gas pumped from Temane, in the southern province of Inhambane.

51 per cent of the shares in CTRG are owned by the Mozambican electricity company, EDM, and 49 per cent by the South African petro-chemical giant Sasol, which operates the Temane gas field and treatment unit.

Massuei said that the CTRG has an installed generating capacity of 175 megawatts. It produces electricity continually, and sells it all to EDM. CTRG accounts for 25 per cent of all electricity demand in the country (excluding the Mozal aluminium smelter). The tariffs it charges are the second lowest in the country. Only HCB, the company which operates the Cahora Bassa dam on the Zambezi river, charges less for its power.

Massuei added that CTRG is prepared to increase its installed capacity, but this can only happen if the two shareholders decide on an increase.

He claimed that CTRG is responsible for an annual reduction of 593,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide that would otherwise be pumped into the atmosphere (this calculation assumes that CTRG has replaced dirtier sources of power).

As for safety at work, Massuei said that, from January to July this year the CTRG ran without a single injury to any of its 88 workers. "Throughout this period we worked without reporting any injuries or threats of injuries", he claimed.