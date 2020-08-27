Mozambique: Terrorist Behead Seven On Nhonge Island

27 August 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Islamist terrorists have beheaded seven people in an attack against the island of Nhonge, off the coast of Mocimboa da Praia district, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, reports Thursday's issue of the independent newssheet "Mediafax".

According to local sources, cited by "Mediafax", the island was formerly regarded as a safe haven. People used to flee to Nhonge from the mainland to escape the atrocities committed by the terrorists, known locally as "Al-Shabaab", although they do not seem to have any organisational links with the Somali organisation of that name.

But the island came under attack last Friday, perhaps because, at low tide, it is possible to walk to the island from the main land village of Ulo. The attackers seized seven men and beheaded them.

They kidnapped a further ten to 20 people (the paper's sources differed as to the exact number) and looted goods from the informal shops on the island. The stolen goods were loaded onto five boats and taken to the mainland.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mali Junta Denies Wanting Three-Year Transitional Rule

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.