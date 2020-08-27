Mozambique: Terrorist Behead Seven On Nhonge Island

Maputo — Islamist terrorists have beheaded seven people in an attack against the island of Nhonge, off the coast of Mocimboa da Praia district, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, reports Thursday's issue of the independent newssheet "Mediafax".

According to local sources, cited by "Mediafax", the island was formerly regarded as a safe haven. People used to flee to Nhonge from the mainland to escape the atrocities committed by the terrorists, known locally as "Al-Shabaab", although they do not seem to have any organisational links with the Somali organisation of that name.

But the island came under attack last Friday, perhaps because, at low tide, it is possible to walk to the island from the main land village of Ulo. The attackers seized seven men and beheaded them.

They kidnapped a further ten to 20 people (the paper's sources differed as to the exact number) and looted goods from the informal shops on the island. The stolen goods were loaded onto five boats and taken to the mainland.