Mozambique: Lam Flights Resume On Maputo-Lisbon Route

27 August 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambique Airlines (LAM) has resumed flights to Europe, and its first scheduled flight from Lisbon to Maputo arrived at Maputo International Airport at about 07.25 on Wednesday.

The plane, an Airbus A330-300, leased from the Portuguese company Hi-fly, left Lisbon the previous evening with 74 passengers on board - although the plane has 278 seats, 255 in economy class, and 23 in business class.

LAM intends to operate the Maputo-Lisbon route once a week until 30 September, after which it might be able to increase the frequency of the flights.

The general manager of LAM, Joao Po Jorge, cited in Thursday's issue of the Maputo daily "Noticias", said that, since this was the first flight, it was not surprising that there were only a few passengers.

But the indications reaching LAM, he added, were that the number of potential clients interested in flying this route is already increasing.

Jorge said that LAM has no intention of resorting to funding from the Mozambican government to balance its books, despite the negative impact on aviation of the Covid-19 pandemic. He stressed that the current priority is to explore new market opportunities, such as cargo transport and new routes, in order to make the company sustainable.

"We're doing better now in terms of traffic", he said. "We are making charter flights, and we are learning other operations which were not our focus previously and we are obtaining revenue this way".

He was sure that the Maputo-Lisbon route would satisfy the need for mobility between the two capitals, both for Mozambican students who need to return to their studies in Portugal, and for Portuguese citizens who want to come to Mozambique for business, tourism of other purposes.

