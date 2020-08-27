Tanzania: 'Kabuga May Be Transferred to Arusha Soon'

27 August 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Zephania Ubwani

Arusha — Efforts are under way to transfer Felician Kabuga, the alleged mastermind of the Rwanda genocide, to Arusha to face charges.

Once he is in the custody of the Arusha-based UN Tribunal, he will be formally charged with genocide and genocide-related charges in Rwanda.

"The transfer could be in September or October (this year)," said Serge Brammertz, the chief prosecutor of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT).

He revealed this in Kigali, Rwanda, early this week during the official visit to the country where over 800,000 people were massacred during the 1994 genocide.

He said despite the demands from both the Tribunal and the Rwanda authorities to have the fugitive transferred to Arusha, the exercise may take some time.

"Once he is in the custody of the Mechanism, we will move to the next phase of our work," he said when addressing the media.

Mr Kabuga (85) is a key suspect accused of playing a leading role in the genocide against the Tutsi and moderate Hutus that rocked Rwanda in 1994.

The horrific manslaughter was triggered by the killing of the former Rwanda president Juvenal Habyarima on April 6, 1994 when his plane was shot down at Kigali airport.

In 1997, he was indicted by the now disbanded International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) on seven counts on genocide and genocide related charges.

The genocide, complicity in genocide, direct and public incitement to commit genocide,persecution and extermination, among others.

Until his arrest in his hideout in Paris, France in May this year, he was one of the world's most wanted fugitives with a $5 million price tag on his head.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mali Junta Denies Wanting Three-Year Transitional Rule

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.