Tanzania: Bring On Simba, Says Hitimana

27 August 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Majuto Omary

Dar es Salaam — Namungo Football Club head coach Hitimana Thiery says his side is ready for a revenge against Simba in the Community Shield encounter on Sunday.

The two teams will be meeting for the third time, and Simba managed to win two times and a draw the third.

In the Mainland Tanzania Premier League, Manungo lost 3-2 against Simba at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, and later recorded a barren draw at the Majaliwa Stadium. Finally, Simba won 2-1 in the Azam Federation Cup's final match at the Nelson Mandela Stadium.

Hitimana said his players are in top form, and all mistakes made in the special friendly match against Azam FC have nee rectified.

"I have seen Simba playing against Vital'O of Burundi at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium and won 6-0. I have seen the team players: they used two teams - like what I used against Azam FC... Technically and tactically, I am ready to show our prowess and I am still sharpening my squad," said Hitimana.

He said players are doing fine in training and by the time they travel to Arusha, they will be fit enough to encounter Simba who are the Premier League's defending champions.

Also Read

Yanga: We will seek Sh600m from Simba if we win appeal

Messi tells Barcelona he wants to leave

Simba SC aim for the stars amid sky-high expectations

"I am aware that we lost two times in three matches. It was a lesson that we need to answer. I know it will not be easy, as Simba is also on record as a good team," he said.

Meanwhile, Simba won 3-1 against KMC in the friendly match played at the Uhuru Stadium in the morning. Simba's goals were scored by Clatous Chama, Ibrahim Ajibu and Mzamiru Yasini. KMC's goal was scored by Reliant Lusajo.

In another match, Simba played against the First Division side Transit Camp - and won 5-2. Simba's goals were scored by Cyprian Kipenye in fourth and 24th, Charles Ilanfya (19th), Meddie Kagere (42nd) and Gadiel Michael, in the 79th.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mali Junta Denies Wanting Three-Year Transitional Rule

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.