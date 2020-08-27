Tanzania: Bring On Simba, Says Hitimana

Dar es Salaam — Namungo Football Club head coach Hitimana Thiery says his side is ready for a revenge against Simba in the Community Shield encounter on Sunday.

The two teams will be meeting for the third time, and Simba managed to win two times and a draw the third.

In the Mainland Tanzania Premier League, Manungo lost 3-2 against Simba at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, and later recorded a barren draw at the Majaliwa Stadium. Finally, Simba won 2-1 in the Azam Federation Cup's final match at the Nelson Mandela Stadium.

Hitimana said his players are in top form, and all mistakes made in the special friendly match against Azam FC have nee rectified.

"I have seen Simba playing against Vital'O of Burundi at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium and won 6-0. I have seen the team players: they used two teams - like what I used against Azam FC... Technically and tactically, I am ready to show our prowess and I am still sharpening my squad," said Hitimana.

He said players are doing fine in training and by the time they travel to Arusha, they will be fit enough to encounter Simba who are the Premier League's defending champions.

"I am aware that we lost two times in three matches. It was a lesson that we need to answer. I know it will not be easy, as Simba is also on record as a good team," he said.

Meanwhile, Simba won 3-1 against KMC in the friendly match played at the Uhuru Stadium in the morning. Simba's goals were scored by Clatous Chama, Ibrahim Ajibu and Mzamiru Yasini. KMC's goal was scored by Reliant Lusajo.

In another match, Simba played against the First Division side Transit Camp - and won 5-2. Simba's goals were scored by Cyprian Kipenye in fourth and 24th, Charles Ilanfya (19th), Meddie Kagere (42nd) and Gadiel Michael, in the 79th.