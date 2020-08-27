Tanzania: Latest - Tcra Suspends Clouds FM and TV for Seven Days, Station Goes Off Air

27 August 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA) has on Thursday August 27 banned Clouds TV and Clouds FM for Seven days with immediate effect.

The authority said in a press conference today that the station has been banned after it announced election statistics that had not been approved by the National Electoral Commission.

In a statement released today the regulator said the Clouds TV and Clouds FM violated the Code on political party elections broadcasting act of 2015 in their '360' and 'Power Breakfast' morning programmes on Wednesday August 26.

As part of the punishment the stations are required to air apology for the rest of remaining hours of Thursday, August 27 before they start serving the ban on August 28.

On Wednesday NEC said the station had aired results that showed that certain Members of Parliament aspirants had sailed through unopposed after other contestants failed to meet nomination criteria in certain constituencies.

Earlier this month TCRA banned a radio programme (Jahazi) from the same station for allegedly promoting immorality in the society.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mali Junta Denies Wanting Three-Year Transitional Rule

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.