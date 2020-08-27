Tanzania: Ara Donates Ambulance to Mangaka District Hospital

27 August 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Anne Robi in Mtwara

ARA Petroleum Tanzania Limited has donated an ambulance worth 25m/- to Mangaka District Hospital in Nanyumbu aimed at easing transportation woes of the institution's patients in Mtwara Region.

The ambulance handed over to Regional Commissioner Gelasius Byakanwa will also play a major role in evacuating patients, especially women and children to and from the hospital for further medication.

Speaking during the ceremony to receive the vehicle, RC Byakanwa thanked the ARA Petroleum Company for the donation, saying it would increase the hospital's capacity to reach grassroots patients, who want their urgent medical help.

However, he urged the management of Nanyumbu District to ensure the ambulance is well maintained and last long to serve also other generations.

Elaborating, the RC said that the government in Nanyumbu is currently implementing various health projects including the one at Mbambaswala Health Centre at 400m/-, a Maternity Ward at Mangaka Hospital at 400m/- and construction of another Health Centre valued at 200m/- in Mikangaul area.

"We are also constructing a modern X Ray building at the District Hospital Mangaka," he added.

In a related development, Mr Byakanwa appealed to investors and other well-wishers to invest in Nanyumbu area, because that would trigger also other economic activities in the area.

Commenting, Nanyumbu District Commissioner, Moses Machali said the ambulance would be a relief to patients in Nanyumbu and environs to get urgent medical attention.

ARA Petroleum Representative from Ark Associates Limited, Eric Kibanda said their company donated the vehicle especially to assist pregnant women and children, who bear brunt of burden in families, adding: "ARA Petroleum Tanzania Limited will collaborate with the government in Mtwara in tackling development challenges facing the communities in Mtwara."

