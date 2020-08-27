Tanzania: Police Hold Man for Allegedly Killing Girlfriend

POLICE in Rukwa region are holding a Chalantai A resident, Frank Garimoshi (30) in Nkasi District for allegedly killing his girlfriend Tabita Mwanyanje (29) in a love-triangle case.

The peasant was alleged to have committed the crime using a knife after developing suspicion that the woman, who was a teacher at Chalantai Primary School, was in love with another man.

Reports from the scene indicated that thereafter, he tried to commit suicide, but failed and ended up with severe injuries.

According to Rukwa Regional Police Commander (RPC), Mr Justine Masejo, the grisly incident occurred on August 25, this year at Nambambili Area at Chala Ward in Nkasi District.

He said the suspect is now admitted to Rukwa Regional Referral Hospital in Sumbawanga with severe neck injuries.

"Preliminary investigations reveal that the cause of her death was sheer jealous," he said.

Elaborating, the RPC noted that the lovers differed after the man allegedly saw a bank notification message in her mobile phone alerting her that her salary has been remitted.

"When the man saw the message, he thought another man had sent her some money and he became violent and killed the woman by slashing her throat with a sharp knife.

"Having committed the crime the man attempted to take his own life by cutting also his throat with the same knife, but his attempt failed and was rushed to Rukwa Regional Referral Hospital for treatment where he is also in police hands," added the RPC.

He further said that the suspect would be taken to court soon after being discharged from the hospital and preliminary investigations of his case are ongoing.